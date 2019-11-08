Business JICA’s green growth project in Ha Long Bay bears fruit The project for green growth promotion in Ha Long Bay area of the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has yielded some outcomes, according to a representative from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Business Vietnam eligible to export catfish, fish products to US The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) under the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has recognised Vietnam as a country eligible to export Siluriformes fish (catfish, including tra fish) and fish products to the US.

Business Opportunities could be missed if no sandbox model is developed Opportunities will slip through Vietnamese firms’ hands if a sandbox is not developed soon, NextTech chairman Nguyen Hoa Binh said at a conference on November 7.

Business Vietnam, US look to expand trade, investment cooperation The US attaches special importance to developing cooperative ties with Vietnam in different fields, visiting US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross told Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.