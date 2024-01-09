Nguyen Van Trinh once said that, softness and gentleness were not his first impressions of silk. Rather, he perceived silk as a sophisticated material, one that not everyone can afford.

He discovered that technical flaws, often seen as staining or puncturing in the silk, could be flexibly applied to create various effects.

In his early days of silk painting, lacking the means to buy the best silk threads, Trinh experimented with any available silk material he could get his hands on.

The exhibition presents a collection of 22 of Trinh’s silk paintings, each depicting simple yet profound themes inspired by everyday life. Among the notable pieces are “Lady in Velvet”, “Spring of the Dragon”, and “Orange Season”.

Born in 1991, Nguyen Van Trinh is a graduate of the Vietnam University of Fine Arts.

For him, silk is also a secret territory that he continually reaches out to, to explore and identify the most innovative ways to express his ideas.

Art enthusiasts and the general public can admire his silk paintings at The Muse Art Space, 47 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi, until January 14./.

VNA