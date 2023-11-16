Politics Quang Ninh, Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture boost cooperation Secretary of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky and Governor of Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture Suzuki Naomichi held talks and signed a cooperation agreement between the two localities, in the northeastern province's Ha Long city on November 16.

Politics Da Nang, China’s Guangdong province step up cooperation The central city of Da Nang attaches importance to cooperation with Chinese localities, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong has said.

Politics Vietnamese President hosts reception for Govenor of the State of California President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for Governor of California Gavin Newsom on November 15 (local time) as part of the Vietnamese leader's trip to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the US.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore combine forces to fight transnational crime Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam held talks with visiting Minister for National Security of Singapore Teo Chee Hean in Hanoi on November 16.