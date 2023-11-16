Commission imposes disciplinary measures against some Party organisations, members
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 33rd meeting in Hanoi from November 14-16 under the chair of its head Tran Cam Tu, during which it looked into disciplinary measures against some Party organisations and members.
Regarding wrongdoings by the Party Civil Affairs Board of the People's Committee of the central province of Quang Nam, the commission said the board had violated the principles of democratic centralism and working regulations, showed a lack of responsibility and loosened leadership and directions, resulting in the provincial People’s Committee and numerous organisations and individuals violating the Party regulations and State laws in the fight against COVID-19, reception of citizens returning home for pandemic prevention, management and use of land for certain investment projects and the implementation of projects/contracts run by the Advanced International JSC (AIC). Several officials and Party members are facing criminal proceedings as a result.
The above violations have resulted in serious consequences, causing significant financial and property losses to the State. They have also led to negative public opinions, hurting the reputation of the Party organisation and local authorities.
The responsibility for the above violations and shortcomings lies with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures; the Party Delegation of the provincial People's Council for the 2016-2021 tenure; and the Party Civil Affairs Board of the provincial People's Committee for the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 tenure, and a number of officials.
The commission decided to expel Le Ngoc Tuong, director of the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs and former deputy director of provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Nguyen Van Van, deputy director of the Health Department, from the Party.
Than Duc Suu and Nguyen Van Tho were relieved from their respective positions as member of the provincial Finance Department’s Party Organisation for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures and member of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment’s Party Organisation for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.
The commission gave warning as a disciplinary measure to the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the provincial People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure, the Finance Department’s Party Committee for the 2015-2020 tenure, the Department of Planning and Investment’s Party Committee for the 2015-2020 tenure, the Department of Construction’s Party Committee for the 2015-2020, 2020-2025 tenures, and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment’s Party Committee for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenure, and Dinh Van Thu, Nguyen Hong Quang, Huynh Khanh Toan, Nguyen Phu and Tran Thanh Ha.
It also gave reprimand to the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the provincial People’s Committee for the 2021-2025 tenure, the Party Delegation of the provincial People’s Council for the 2016-2021 tenure and Le Tri Thanh, Mai Van Muoi, Nguyen Thanh Hong and Tran Ba Tu.
The commission suggested the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat review and impose disciplinary actions against standing board of the provincial Party Committee for the 2015-2020, 2020-2025 tenures, and Phan Viet Cuong, Tran Van Tan and Tran Dinh Tung.
It also decided to dismiss Secretary of the Party Cell and Director of the Civil Judgment Enforcement Department of Can Tho city Nguyen Viet Xuan from all positions in the Party
Warning was also given to the Party Committee of the Can Tho municipal Civil Judgment Enforcement Department for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures, and former Secretary of the Party Cell and Director of the department Pham Quoc Viet as a disciplinary measure.
The commission also pointed out violations and shortcomings of the Party Civil Affairs Committees of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, and standing board of the Long An provincial Party Committee./.