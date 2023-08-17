Politics Kazakh President to pay official visit to Vietnam President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Vietnam from August 20 to 22, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics Vietnam to send representatives to 15th BRICS Summit The spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Pham Thu Hang, on August 17 said that being an active and responsible member of the international community and consistently implementing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification of external relations, Vietnam is ready to participate in and actively contribute to global and regional multilateral mechanisms, organisations and forums.

Politics Can Tho looks to boost cooperation with Cambodian localities Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on August 17 held a working session with a delegation from the Cambodian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, during which the two sides emphasised the need to enhance multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Malaysian King attaches importance to friendship with Vietnam Malaysian King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah affirmed the importance his country attaches to the friendship with Vietnam, while receiving newly accredited Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Ngoc Linh in Kuala Lumpur on August 17.