Commission looks into violations by Party members
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission meets in Hanoi on August 16-17. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission met in Hanoi on August 16-17, during which they decided to propose the Politburo impose disciplinary measures on some individuals.
The commission looked into the case of Le Duc Tho, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.
It concluded that Tho seriously violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, as well as rules set for Party members, saying he declared assets dishonestly and not in accordance with regulations.
His violations have affected the reputation of the Party and other individuals, the commission said, suggesting the Politburo consider disciplines against the official.
The commission also asked the Party delegation to the State Bank of Vietnam and other relevant organisations to review the responsibility of some Party organisations and members involved in the case, decide disciplines against them, and make a report on the work.
For the case of Dieu K'ré, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong, the commission said the official showed degradation of morality and lifestyle, and violated rules for Party members.
It also proposed the Politburo consider and decide disciplinary measures against the official.
The commission mulled over wrongdoings by Pham Gia Luat, former member of the Party Committee of northern Ha Nam province and former Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
It said Luat displayed degradation of political ideology, morality and lifestyle, violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, and rules for Party members during the implementation of investment projects, as well as in financial management and use, and the exploitation and sale of minerals, causing serious consequences and great losses to the State budget.
His acts also caused many officials and Party members to be punished, and affected the reputation of Party organisations and State management agencies in the locality, it added.
The commission asked the Party Central Committee's Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against Luat./.