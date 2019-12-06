Politics Thailand’s National Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together in the city on December 6 to celebrate the 92nd National Day of Thailand (December 5).

Politics Vietnam backs Francophone community’s efforts for world peace Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has affirmed that Vietnam supports and wants to contribute to the Francophone community’s efforts to promote peace, stability and development in the world and the Francophone community in particular.

Politics Vietnam, Mongolia seek stronger economic, trade ties Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung held a reception in Hanoi on December 6 for Mongolian Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry Ulaan Chultem.

Politics Defence ministry reviews cooperation with Cambodian front The fourth meeting between Vietnam’s Ministry of Defence and the National Council of Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM) took place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 6.