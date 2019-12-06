Communist Party of Vietnam delegation visits Japan
A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Nguyen Xuan Thang, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee (CPVCC), held working sessions with Japanese officials on December 5 and 6.
Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Xuan Thang (R) shakes hands with Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Yusuke Amano (Photo: VOV)
Thang, who is Chairman of the CPVCC’s Theoretical Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, has been in Japan to co-chair the ninth theoretical exchange workshop between the CPV and the Japanese Communist Party.
He had working sessions with Kazuyuki Nakane, member of the House of Representatives and the Policy Research Council under the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (LDP); Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Norihiro Nakayama; and Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Yusuke Amano.
At the meetings, Thang spoke highly of Japan’s effective cooperation with and assistance to Vietnam in various fields, and asked Japan to continue helping Vietnam in technology transfer, especially in high-tech agriculture development and human resources training.
Meanwhile, the Japanese officials affirmed that the Japan-Vietnam relations have been thriving and expressed their hope to bolster the strategic partnership in all fields for peace and prosperity in Asia.
Regarding the East Sea issues, they affirmed support for Vietnam’s stance on resolving disputes in the East Sea through peaceful measures in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to ensure safety and freedom of aviation and navigation in the region.
The CPV delegation also paid a visit to Kyoto and met with Kazutoshi Watanabe, Secretary of the Kyoto Party Committee, to study activities and party building in the Japanese city./.
