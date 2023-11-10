Business Vietnam to export first batch of bird’s nests to China this month The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has officially allowed a Vietnamese enterprise to export bird’s nests to the country, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has announced.

Business PVEP exploits 3 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 10 months The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) – a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) - has exploited 3 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the first 10 months of 2023, exceeding 14% of the planned target set by the group in 2023.

Business Fitch Ratings optimistic about Vietnam's economic growth Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings on November 9 forecast Vietnam’s GDP growth to accelerate to 6.3% in 2024 and 7.0% in 2025.