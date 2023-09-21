Competency evaluation programme for prospective UN peacekeepers concludes in Hanoi
The Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP), an activity under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations (PKO-EWG) Cycle 4, wrapped off in Hanoi on September 21.
Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army speaks at the closing ceremony of the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers in Hanoi on September 21.(Photo: VNA)
With the participation of 18 ADMM-Plus member states, the nine-day event co-chaired by Vietnam and Japan marked the first time Vietnam had hosted a large-scale multilateral activity on UN peacekeeping, affirming its role, position, and contribution to peacekeeping-related cooperation mechanisms in the region and within the ADMM-Plus framework.
During its course, trainees were provided with in-depth theoretical instruction combined with practical skill training serving the operation of the military observer, engineering and medical forces at UN missions.
A musical performance at the closing ceremony (Photo: VNA)In his closing speech, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), commended efforts and contributions made by participating foreign delegations towards the final success of the programme.
He took the occasion to thank ADMM-Plus member states for their active support for Vietnam’s engagement in peacekeeping activities over the past time, and the Japanese Ministry of Defence for its tight and effective coordination with the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence in hosting the 2023 CEPPP.
Tan expressed his belief that via the ADMM-Plus cooperation mechanism, especially the operation of its Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations, Vietnam, Japan, and the remaining members will promote teamwork in peacekeeping capacity improvement, making better contributions to the UN mission in the time to come.
After nearly a decade of implementing its comprehensive plan for participation in UN peacekeeping activities, Vietnam has deployed a total of 786 officers to join peacekeeping missions, both in individual and unit capacities./.