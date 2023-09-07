The move is in response to a recently issued decision by the Ministry of Finance on improving the quality and efficiency of online public service provision.

According to the tax department, its units have completed the integration of online public services under their management into its web portal. In which, the department’s Public Service Portal and the Electronic Portal are connected and share data with the National Public Service Portal.

One of the targets the department has set is that, at least 80% of administrative documents will be processed completely online.

Besides, information of people and businesses will be digitized and stored in national databases without having to re-supply./.

VNA