World Laos aims to become electricity source of Southeast Asia Laos is making efforts to increase electricity exports to neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia and promoting the development of renewables, with the hope of becoming "the battery of Southeast Asia" in the near future.

World Thailand plans more visa waivers to attract European tourists Thailand plans to offer more visa waivers for European tourists and hold cultural festivities to draw international visitors and increase their spending.

World Lao Digital Week 2024 to take place in January The Lao Digital Week 2024 will take place from January 10-14 in Vientiane with the slogan of "Digital Transformation towards the Greater Socio-Economy Development and Resilient Connectivity", the country’s Ministry of Technology and Communications has announced.

World Cambodia to provide training on technical skills for 1.5 million young people Cambodia's private sector is hopeful of providing vocational training on technical skills for approximately 1.5 million young people to supplement the country's local skilled workforce, enhance capabilities, and reduce production costs in the near future.