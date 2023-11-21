Comprehensive approach needed for promoting peace: Ambassador
The United Nations (UN), including the UN Security Council (UNSC), needs to have a comprehensive approach to promote peace and sustainable development, breaking the cycle of conflict and poverty, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.
In his remarks during an open debate on "promote sustaining peace through common development" held by the UNSC on November 20, the diplomat underscored peace is a prerequisite for development, and that the interdependence between peace and development becomes increasingly crucial as wars and conflicts persist in many parts of the world, while the progress in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is lagging.
In this context, the UNSC should operate more effectively in performing its functions of preventing conflicts and arms races, and resolving conflicts by peaceful means to focus resources towards development, Giang said, adding that the UNSC should also prioritise addressing the root causes of conflicts related to development in conflict prevention and post-conflict reconstruction.
The UNSC’s activities, as well as peacekeeping and special political missions, should be situated within the broader context of implementing sustainable development goals and relevant international initiatives, with developmental factors in mobilising financial resources for peacebuilding taken into account, Giang said.
He underlined the necessity for the UNSC to pay special attention to addressing emerging and non-traditional challenges to the common development and security, including climate change and rising sea levels, and effectively resolving security risks associated with these issues, thus contributing more efficiently to collective efforts to prevent adverse impact on development.
According to the ambassador, from a country devastated by wars, Vietnam has made remarkable development achievements over the past five decades, with a vision of becoming a high-income country by 2045 and achieving its net zero emissions target by 2050.
Vietnam clearly understands the importance of promoting socio-economic development and ensuring the well-being of its people in maintaining peace and stability, Giang stated, affirming that Vietnam is willing to share its experience and good practices with the international community in this matter.
In his opening speech, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasied the interconnection between peace and development as the foundation for the UN’s establishment, saying that peacebuilding is seen as a tool to ensure food security, access to education, health care, and social services for all people.
Delegates also spotlighted the importance of ensuring security and development, addressing the root causes of conflicts, and speeding up the implementation of SDGs, and the role played by the UNSC in ensuring international peace and security to facilitate development./.