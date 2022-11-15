Culture - Sports Thai ethnic festival adds flavour to Lai Chau province The White Thai ethnic group in Phong Tho district, Lai Chau province, holds a kaleidoscope of exciting activities every year to celebrate the Kin Lau Khau Mau (new rice) festival.

Culture - Sports Brazilian film wins top award at HANIFF 2022 Brazilian film Paloma clinched the best film award in the main official competition of the 6th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) on November 12 night.

Travel International hot air balloon festival underway in Hanoi's Son Tay town An international hot air balloon festival is taking place in Hanoi's Son Tay town, as part of the activities to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Son Tay ancient fortress citadel.

Culture - Sports Embroidery on Bodhi leaves With a passion for embroidery, artisan Quan Thi Kim Cuc from Hoang Mai district in Hanoi has brought the art of embroidery to a new high with ornate embroidered products on Bodhi leaf skeletons.