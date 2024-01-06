Business Vietnam prioritises driving growth momentum this year: Cabinet Vietnam will focus on boosting growth, maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring key balances of the economy in 2024, stated Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son while chairing a regular government press conference in Hanoi on January 5.

Business An Giang exports first green-peel elephant mangoes to Australia, US The Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 5 exported a total of seven tonnes of green-peel elephant mango (Mangifera Indica) to Australia and the US.

Business More aquaculture establishments allowed to export to markets An additional 99 aquaculture establishments were licensed to export to the Republic of Korea (RoK), the European Union, China, the US and Russia in 2023, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s National Authority for Agro-Forestry-Fishery Quality, Processing and Market Development (NAFIQPM).

Business Vietjet named amongst world’s safest airlines by AirlineRatings ​ Vietjet has been once again listed in the world’s safest airlines for 2024 by AirlineRatings, the world’s famous airline safety and product rating website.