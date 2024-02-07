Politics Party leader’s writing energises efforts towards prosperous, civilised nation target Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s recent article titled "Proud and confident under the Party's glorious flag, determined to build a Vietnam more prosperous, powerful, civilized, heroic with a fine and long-lasting culture" has given more strength to the entire Party and people to strive for the goal of rich people and a powerful, democratic, equal, and civilised nation, some scholars and Party members have said.

Politics Foreign leaders offer New Year greetings to Party chief of Vietnam Leaders of many countries, political parties, and international organisations have sent greetings to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of New Year 2024 and the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) of Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party chief extends Tet greetings to incumbent, former leaders Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong extended Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to incumbent and former leaders of the Party, the State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, at a meeting in Hanoi on February 7, the 28th day of the last lunar month.