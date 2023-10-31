Videos Defence minister underlines cooperation, peace, prosperity Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang delivered a keynote speech at the first plenary session of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on October 30, highlighting cooperation and respect for international principles for peace and prosperity.

Politics Vietnam treasures relations wih Russia: Prime Minister Vietnam always attaches importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, and considers Russia one of its top priority partners, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told visiting Russian Minister of Internal Affairs General Kolokoltsev Vladimir Alexandrovich in a meeting on October 31 in Hanoi.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Mongolian President’s Vietnam visit expected to strengthen bilateral friendship, cooperation The upcoming State visit to Vietnam by President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is expected to contribute to promoting the friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.