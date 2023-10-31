Condolences offered to Kazakhstan over mine fire
View of Kostenko mine in Karaganda province, Kazakhstan on October 28, 2023 (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on October 31 sent a message of condolences to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the mine fire in Karaganda province that caused great human and asset losses.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also offered condolences to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu./.