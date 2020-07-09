Business Over 840.88 million USD raised via G-bonds auction The State Treasury raised 19.5 trillion VND (840.88 million USD) via a recent auction of Government bonds (G-bonds) at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Business PVEP’s oil & gas output surpasses six-month target The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) has reported an oil equivalent output of 2.01 million tonnes in the first half of 2020, 4 percent higher than its target.

Business Reference exchange rate 3 VND on July 9 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on July 9, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business German paper lauds Vietnam’s economic prospects In an article posted on securities newswire boerse-online.de on July 7, author Sven Heckle praised Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and its economic prospects.