Society 39 fishermen on damaged boat brought to safety Vessel SAR 412 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre on November 23 successfully saved 39 fishermen onboard a damaged fishing boat after towing it to the central province of Binh Dinh.

Society Vietnam steps up tobacco control The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Tobacco Harm Prevention and Control Fund under the Ministry of Health co-organised a conference in Hanoi on November 23 to promote the communications work in the fight against tobacco.

Society Vietnamese, Lao localities tighten cooperation Dan Hoa commune in Quang Binh province’s Minh Hoa district on November 22 was twinned with Langkhang hamlet cluster in Boualapha district of Laos’s Khammouane province.