Business Vietnam Airlines to launch direct flights to Germany’s Munich from October National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will begin its direct services from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Munich, one of the largest cities in Germany, from October this year.

Business Hyundai auto sales fall 43% in February A total of 2,033 Hyundai cars hit the road in Vietnam in February, a month-on-month fall of 43%, Thanh Cong (TC) Group, the assembler and distributor of Hyundai vehicles in Vietnam, announced on March 12.

Business Vietjet offers attractive opportunity for passengers flying to Australia Celebrating the anniversary of its first flight to Australia with six routes, Vietjet offers the biggest promotions of the year to express gratitude to passengers.

Business Hanoi concentrated promotion programme expects 2,000 businesses Hanoi’s concentrated promotion programme, slated for May, July, and November this year with discount of up to 100%, expects the engagement of 1,000-2,000 businesses from all economic sectors, according to the city Department of Industry and Trade.