Society Denmark supports Vietnam in managing food safety Vietnam and Denmark signed a cooperation agreement and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to the Northern European country’s support for Vietnam to promote food safety management, at ceremony in Hanoi on December 3.

Society Policy dialogue highlights youngsters’ scientific researches The UN Women and UNESCO in Vietnam jointly held a policy dialogue on the youth’s scientific research activities in Hanoi on December 3 as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

Society Vietnam, Laos ink cooperative MoU on archive The national archive agencies of Vietnam and Laos signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation in 2020 at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 3.

Society Vietnam Youth Federation’s 8th National Congress to open on Oct. 10 The 8th National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) for the 2019 – 2024 tenure will be held in Hanoi from December 10 – 12, heard a press conference in the capital city on December 2.