Society Charitable activities help connect Vietnamese, Czech people Charitable activities are among the bright spots of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, with the charity organisation Vietnamese-Czech House making substantive contributions to helping needy people in both countries.

Videos PM orders ensuring resources for IUU fishing combat Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked relevant ministries and localities to ensure resources to fix limitations and shortcomings in the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society PM urges more drastic measures in firefighting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 5 asked ministries, agencies, and localities to further concentrate on and take drastic measures in fire prevention and fighting as in the coming time, fire incidents tend to develop complicatedly.

Society Vietnam, France share experience in public transparency, anti-corruption A delegation of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission led by its Vice Chairman Nghiem Phu Cuong paid a visit to France from October 29 to November 4 to study and exchange anti-corruption experience.