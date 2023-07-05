(Photo: nangluongvietnam.vn) Hanoi (VNA) – A conference was held in Hanoi on July 4 to evaluate the role of green hydrogen in Vietnam’s energy policy, contributing to implementing the



At the conference, jointly held by the French Embassy in Vietnam and the Hydrogen e de France SA (HDF Energy) of France, participants noted that in order to meet the domestic power demand and realise its net-zero emission commitment by 2050 at the same time, the Vietnamese Government is strongly developing renewable energy sources, aiming for 30.9-39.2% in the contributions from the sources to the country's total power production in 2030 and 67.5-71.5% in 2050.

Mathieu Geze, HDF Energy Director for Asia, introduced the firm’s Renewtable and HyPower technology solutions and its experience in energy projects around the world.



Dr. Tran Khanh Viet Dung, HDF Energy Director in Vietnam, said that with its high potential, support from partners and right development direction, Vietnam can be a leading country in producing and using green hydrogen to meet domestic demand and export. It can also be a production and transition hub of green energy in the region and the world in the near future, he held.



According to the Vietnam Petroleum Institute, hydrogen plays an important role in the balance of electricity supply and demand in Vietnam, with an estimated 40 million tonnes of hydrogen used in the electricity sector by 2050.



French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery said his country is willing to support Vietnam in power development in general and hydrogen power in particular.



In order to support Vietnam in speeding up its just energy transition, international partners, including France, have committed to providing Vietnam with 15.5 billion USD in the next 3-5 years. France has also offered 2.4 billion EUR (2.61 billion USD), excluding 395 million EUR from the French Development Agency (AFD), to support energy projects in Vietnam, he noted.



The ambassador underlined the important role of green hydrogen in Vietnam’s energy policy as well as in the country’s cooperation with international partners, especially France.



Green hydrogen is an essential energy storage solution in the future, especially in remote and underprivileged areas where the construction of electricity networks is difficult.



France is one of the top three countries in the world in the field of green hydrogen by the number of inventions, research, development, equipment manufacturing, and enterprises of all sizes, he said, adding that it will be a bridge in cooperation between the two countries in energy.



The HDF Energy, headquartered in France, is a pioneer in developing and constructing power plants with high capacities fueled by stable renewable energy sources (Renewstable) and hydrogen (Hypower) in many countries. It is also a fuel cell manufacturer, owning the exclusive rights to the technology of manufacturing high capacity storage batteries ( 1MW).



Earlier, the HDF Energy signed a cooperation agreement with the Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) in developing renewstable and hypower projects in Vietnam and other Asia-Pacific region./.

