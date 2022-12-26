Conference looks to improve ethnic minorities’ access to information
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on December 26 held a training conference on disseminating information on the national target programme on socio-economic development in mountainous and ethnic-inhabited areas in the 2021-2025 period.
The programme’s objectives are to exploit potential and advantages of localities in the mountainous and ethnic-inhabited areas; promote economic development, and ensure social welfare in those areas; boost rapid and sustainable poverty reduction to gradually narrow the gap in living standards and average income compared to the national average; and comprehensively develop education, training, health and culture.
Tran Thi Nhi Thuy, head of the MIC’s Legal Department, said that the conference is intended to enhance the media's understanding of the goals and contents of the programme, as well as coordination and information sharing between state management agencies, and media agencies, thus increasing the efficiency of assisting ethnic minorities in accessing information.
Reporting on several policies supporting residents in these areas in information access, Nguyen Ngoc Hai, deputy head of the MIC’s Planning-Finance Department, said that press and communications agencies should focus on popularising the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws on the implementation of policies and laws on sustainable poverty reduction to raise public awareness on this field; and orienting people in accessing basic social services and programmes on employment, vocational training, health, education, housing and clean water./.