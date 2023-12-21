Conference provides key information serving Halal industry development
At the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between QUACERT and the Institute for Africa and Middle East Studies (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Experts and representatives from a number of countries, organisations and businesses gathered at a conference in Hanoi on December 20 to share measures in producing and exporting products to the international Halal market, as well as key information to promote the sustainable development of Vietnam’s Halal industry.
Addressing the event, Dr. Ha Minh Hiep, Acting General Director of the Vietnam Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality (STAMEQ) said he hopes domestic businesses will optimise the “keys” provided at the conference to promote Vietnam’s integration into the world Halal industry, while countries can depend on these keys to be confident to invest in the Vietnamese Halal industry.
Malaysian Ambassador in Vietnam Dato' Tan Yang Thai said that Halal industry is closely attached to religious practices, making it difficult for Vietnam - a non-Muslim country to approach.
However, he mentioned Australia as an example of a non-Muslim country that successfully develops its Halal industry, and advised Vietnam to be confident to develop this sector.
Director of the Vietnam Certification Centre (QUACERT) Tran Quoc Dung said that the conference demonstrates the Vietnamese Government’s serious attention to the development of the Halal market to serve Muslim countries.
He said he hopes the conference will help promote the cooperation efficiency among parties to serve the Muslim community in Vietnam and the world, paving the way for the Halal industry’s development in Vietnam.
Participants at the event discussed a wide range of issues related to Halal economy, culture and the potential and opportunities for Vietnam, as well as the Halal standard system and the orientations for the building of standards for Vietnamese Halal industry.
They also gave opinions on new measures to strengthen cooperation and make full use of international resources to increase Vietnamese firms’ capacity to engage in production and supply chains of Halal products and services in the world, and design development orientations for the comprehensive and sustainable growth of the Vietnamese Halal industry.
Within the framework of the conference, the QUACERT and the Institute for Africa and Middle East Studies signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in popularising knowledge, standards and certification services and international collaboration in Halal industry among relevant organisations, businesses, students, and agencies./.