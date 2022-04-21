Conference reviews 10-year implementation of social welfare policies
Vietnam had completed the Millennium Development Goal on poverty reduction 10 years earlier than the set deadline (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam recently held a joint conference to evaluate the 10 years of implementation of social welfare policies in Vietnam.
Participants at the April 20 event agreed that in the 2012-2022 period, social welfare policies in Vietnam have been developed in a complete, comprehensive and inclusive manner, becoming an important factor to ensure wellbeing for all people, especially the poor and disadvantaged people and those from ethnic minority groups, mountainous and remote areas.
Notably, Vietnam had completed the Millennium Development Goal on poverty reduction 10 years earlier than the set deadline, and the country has been recognised by the international community as a model of hunger elimination and poverty reduction, they said.
An overview of the conference (Photo: thanhtra.com.vn)Social insurance - the key pillar of social welfare - has drawn the participation of a rising number of local residents, they said, stressing that the majority of disadvantaged and needy people have received regular support.
However, they pointed out that there are still loopholes in the social welfare system in Vietnam, requiring further efforts for its completion./.