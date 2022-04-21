Society Over 484 tonnes of rice provided to needy people in Ha Giang Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has assigned the Ministry of Finance to provide more than 484 tonnes of rice to the northern province of Ha Giang during the between-crop period of 2022.

Videos Int’l forum aims at boosting national brands The opening ceremony of Vietnam National Brand Week and the International Forum on Vietnam’s National Brands 2022, with the theme “Enhancing the position to take off” took place in both offline and online formats on April 20 in Hanoi.

Society Can Tho tops food safety management ranking The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho topped the country’s food safety rankings for agro-forestry-fishery products in 2021, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Society Russian man prosecuted for illegal marijuana planting, storage A Russian national has been charged with “illegally storing drugs” under Article 249 of the 2015 Penal Code (revised in 2017), Binh Thuan province's People’s Procuracy said on April 20.