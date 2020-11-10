At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A joint SBV-IMF high-level conference, themed “Securing Growth and Resilience in the ASEAN: Policies for the Post-COVID-19 World”, was held in Hanoi on November 10.

As one of the activities on the sidelines of the 37th ASEAN Summit, the event was jointly organised by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh expressed his belief that the conference will help ASEAN leaders outline policies to bring the region out of crisis and promote resilience, economic recovery and inclusive growth.

SBV Deputy Governor Nguyen Thi Hong spoke highly of active collaboration between IMF and ASEAN, stressing that the finance-banking sector plays an important role in propelling growth and improving economic resilience in the region.

She informed that the SBV has performed monetary policies synchronously to help the Vietnamese economy overcome difficulties, including offering lending rate reductions and exemptions as well as restructuring debts.

ASEAN member states need to continue offering mutual support to maintain a strong political-economic community in line with the theme of ASEAN Year 2020 “Cohesive and Responsive”.

IMF General Director Kristalina Georgieva said during the process of recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, ASEAN will be a source of inspirations to boost global cooperation and building a better world.

Following the opening ceremony, delegates looked into policy response during and after the pandemic./.