Conference spotlights public governance’s role in socio-economic recovery
The 29th General Assembly and the 68th Conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (EROPA) are taking place in Hanoi on October 16-20, highlighting the role of public governance in socio-economic recovery and development towards sustainable development goals.
President of the National Academy of Public Administration Nguyen Ba Chien, Vice President of the EROPA Executive Council (Photo: quanlynhanuoc.vn)
The event, hosted by the National Academy of Public Administration, drew the participation of more than 300 international delegates, and 200 scholars, managers, and leaders from Vietnamese agencies and sectors.
They will deliberate on three topics, namely Socio-economic Recovery and Development: Issues Raised and the Need for Renewal of Public Governance, Renewal of Public Governance to Promote Socio-economic Recovery and Development, and Building Public Governance Capacity to Promote Socio-economic Recovery and Development.
Domestic and foreign scholars and scientists have registered to present some 170 papers at the event.
Public governance has been seen as a decisive factor for countries’ success, especially in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the strengths and weaknesses of countries’ policies and mechanisms as well as their leadership. Besides, the pandemic proved the close relations between national governance capacity and crisis management ability as well as sustainable and prosperous development of each country.
A good public governance helps improve residents’ confidence in the Government, facilitating the Government’s operation. As the pandemic was put under control, countries should work to build and implement socio-economic recovery and development in a fast and sustainable fashion so as to catch up with the world’s economic recovery pace.
The conference is expected to serve as a venue for EROPA member countries, including China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Nepal, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, to develop cooperation plans to improve public governance capacity of senior public servants so as to meet the socio-economic recovery requirements.
The EROPA, an international organisation of states, groups and individuals in the region of Asia and the Pacific, was founded in 1960 as a response to the common desire among developing and developed countries to promote regional cooperation in improving knowledge, systems and practices of government administration to help accelerate economic and social development.
It was the first organisation in the region to be devoted to the development of public administration in order to advance the economic and social development of countries in Asia and the Pacific.
The EROPA consists of ten state members in the region, 58 institutions and groups in the area such as institutes or schools of public administration, universities, agencies and municipal corporations, and 229 individuals whose achievements in the field of governance and public administration are recognised.
The National Academy of Public Administration became a state member of EROPA in 1991./.