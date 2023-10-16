Society “Vietnamese Bookcase” presented to Swiss students​ The Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) under the Vietnam National University- HCM City on October 15 hosted a ceremony to present a "Vietnamese Bookcase" and a collection of cultural and historical items from Vietnam to the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW).

Society Book on EU’s policies toward Vietnam published The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House has recently published a book on the European Union’s policies toward Vietnam co-edited by Dr. Tran Thanh Huyen, Dr. Dao Minh Hong and Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thai Yen Huong.

Society Nutrition week launched, focusing on clean water use The Ministry of Health has launched a week-long campaign in response to World Food Day (October 16), through which it calls on the public to use and protect clean water properly to improve nutrition, health, and quality of life.

Society Vietnam Summit in Japan 2023 kicks off The Vietnam Summit in Japan 2023 opened at the University of Tokyo on October 15 as part of activities to mark the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Japan.