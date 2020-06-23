Business Rice export price lowest in two months Higher rice supply in the domestic market has made the export price of Vietnam’s broken rice drop to 450 USD per tonne on June 19, the lowest level in the past two months.

Business Vietnamese firms, hospitals joins India’s first virtual healthcare fair About 15 Vietnamese firms are joining the Virtual Healthcare and Hygiene Expo 2020, which is being held from June 22 to 26 by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Business Cooperation statement inked to support garment, footwear workers, companies A joint statement on a cooperation initiative to address COVID-19 impacts on workers and businesses of the textile-garment and leather- footwear-handbag industries in Vietnam was signed in Hanoi on June 22.

Business Auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee The Ministry of Finance has officially asked the Government to cut 50 percent of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles.