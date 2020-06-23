Conference to help foster investment, development cooperation in Hanoi
A conference promoting investment and development cooperation in Hanoi is scheduled to take place on June 27, with the aim of popularising the capital city as a safe and attractive destination for investors.
Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue (standing) speaks at the meeting on June 22 (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – A conference promoting investment and development cooperation in Hanoi is scheduled to take place on June 27, with the aim of popularising the capital city as a safe and attractive destination for investors.
At a meeting held on June 22 to review preparations for the conference, Director of the Hanoi Promotion Agency Nguyen Gia Phuong said nearly 10 provinces and centrally-run cities, along with 540 businesses, including 120 foreign firms, have confirmed their participation in the upcoming event, entitled “Hanoi 2020 – Investment and Development Cooperation”.
Via this conference, the city will show its determination to take the lead in post-COVID-19 economic recovery and development. The event is also expected to help press on with administrative reforms, business climate improvement and introduction of the potential and investment opportunities in the city and other localities in the Hanoi Capital Region.
According to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, the Hanoi People’s Committee plans to hand over licenses to 116 projects worth 339.67 trillion VND (14.7 billion USD) in total, including 266.23 trillion VND of additional capital, at the conference. They include 33 projects on housing and urban development, 19 office building projects, 12 tourism and service projects, 32 industrial projects, and 12 cultural-social ones.
Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue said the conference will take place at an important time as it will reflect Hanoi’s sense of responsibility towards the dual tasks of fighting against COVID-19 and boosting socio-economic development.
The event will send out a message that Vietnam, including Hanoi, is a safe and attractive destination for investors, he noted, highlighting its importance to not only the realisation of this year’s targets but also local development in the years to come./.