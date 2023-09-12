Conference to promote young parliamentarians’ role in accelerating SDGs implementation
An overview of the press conference. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, to be hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) from September 14-17, is expected to promote the role of young parliamentarians in the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs), heard an international press conference in Hanoi on September 12.
This is a big event with diverse activities and the participation of nearly 500 delegates, of whom more than 300 are foreigners, said Secretary General of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, who is also deputy head of the conference organising committee.
The thorough preparation demonstrates the attention of the Party and the State to young generations and their role in national development, building a world of peace and prosperity, and addressing global challenges, he said.
During the preparation, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has raised many initiatives and closely monitored the work, the official stressed.
The conference is scheduled to issue the first-ever statement on the role of youths in accelerating the implementation of the SDGs through digital transformation and innovation, Cuong said, adding that this is also the first time the conference has had its own logo.
Secretary General of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)The logo was designed to highlight two elements – the letter "Y" representing the word "Youth," and five "Y" letters symbolising delegates from five continents gathering in the Vietnamese capital city to participate in the conference. Vietnam, as the host country, is placed at the centre with red and yellow colours and a five-pointed star.
According to Chairman of the NA's Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha, who is also deputy head of the organising committee, the conference will be a platform for young parliamentarians from all over the world to meet and discuss issues of parliaments.
Its activities are hoped to enable them to build up relations and networks of youths, and young parliamentarians and leaders, thus expanding their vision on global issues, he said.
Themed “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”, the conference will focus on the three main topics of digital transformation, innovations and startups, and raising the respect to the diversity of culture for sustainable development.
Zeina Hilal from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretariat answers reporters' questions at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)Zeina Hilal from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretariat appreciated the leadership of Vietnam in hosting the conference, and particularly in youth empowerment, which, she said, has been reflected in the big number of participants from 80 international delegations.
She also highlighted the friendship between the IPU and Vietnam, recalling the organisation of the 132nd Assembly of the IPU in Hanoi from March 28 to April 1, 2015.
Asked about Vietnam’s preparations for the event, Hilal said she is impressed by the work, saying the organising committee has done “very well” and “in a creative manner”, and initiatives for the conference are very “practical.”/.