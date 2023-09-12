Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President attends opening of National Defence Academy’s new academic year President Vo Van Thuong on September 12 attended the opening ceremony of the 2023-2024 academic year of the National Defence Academy - the leading military scientific research and training centre of the army and Vietnam at large.

Politics US President’s Vietnam visit spotlighted International politicians, scholars and media have given shrewd comments on the state visit to Vietnam by US President Joseph R. Biden from September 10-11 and the upgrade of the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.