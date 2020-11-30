At the event (Source: baoquocte.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) - A Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung visited the Lao Embassy in Hanoi to offer greetings on the occasion of the country’s 45th National Day (December 2, 1975 - 2020).



Talking to Lao Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang, Dung lauded Laos’ significant achievements in national construction, development and defence over the past 45 years.

He expressed his delight at the continuous fortification and development of the two countries’ special solidarity amid COVID-19, adding that this year they have flexibly organised a number of important diplomatic activities and achieved practical outcomes.

Dung took the occasion to praise the ambassador’s contributions to strengthening bilateral cooperation, and said he hopes the embassy will work closely with the ministry in preparing for key events in December. The events include ceremonies celebrating Laos’ 45th National Day and the 100th birthday of late President Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13), as well as the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam - Lao intergovernmental committee.



For his part, the Lao ambassador pledged to continue cooperating closely with Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry in enhancing the two nations’ great amity, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation./.