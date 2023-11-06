Politics Vietnam joins Defence & Security 2023 show in Thailand A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan attended the Defence & Security 2023 show that opened in Thailand on November 6, with over 500 leading defence manufacturers from 45 countries globally taking part.

Politics CPV delegation pays working visit to China A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu, is paying a working visit to China from November 5-7.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City strengthens relations with Japan’s Osaka prefecture Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung on November 6 received a delegation of the Friendship Parliamentarians’ Association of Japan’s Osaka prefecture led by its Chairman Wada Kenji.