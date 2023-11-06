Congratulations extended to new PM of Montenegro
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 6 sent a message of congratulations to Milojko Spajić on his election as Prime Minister of Montenegro.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended his congratulations to Filip Ivanović on being elected as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro./.