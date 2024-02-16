Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman praises SAV for contributing to NA activities National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed the Audit State Office of Vietnam (SAV) for its contributions to the NA and the NA Standing Committee’s activities in lawmaking, supreme supervision and decision making during his visit to the SAV on February 15, the first working day after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Merry, safe, sentimental Tet ensured for all: Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting of permanent Government members on February 15, the first working day after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, to review this year’s Tet situation and launch some focal tasks.