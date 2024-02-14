Opening local stores on e-commerce platforms. (Photo anninhthudo.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — The Centre for Information and Digital Technology under the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, Ministry of Industry and Trade, has been connecting local departments, agencies and branches with e-commerce platforms and e-commerce service providers to deploy the Flagship Store model of local stalls on e-commerce platforms.

According to a representative of the centre, this is also a solution within the GoOnline national e-commerce application programme, chaired by the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency in co-operation with major e-commerce platforms.

It will provide harmonious solutions to help small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in localities optimise operating processes and manage sales channels to distribute products of local businesses for the best efficiency.

The programme is aimed at all SMEs that need to develop sales on e-commerce platforms, from common essential products to specific products.

In addition, the programme expects to support businesses with potential products but having difficulty in personnel or costs to expand sales channels via e-commerce platforms.

Participating in this programme, each province and locality will be able to set up a booth on a major e-commerce platform, focusing on all manufacturing enterprises and products of the province, to facilitate the management, operation and distribution of products on the e-commerce platform.

According to the representative of the centre, businesses will be provided with useful and practical information about the market, business strategies and sales campaigns throughout the duration of their participation.

At the same time, it has been working with a number of businesses on technology and services so that when this solution is put into operation, it will directly support businesses in setting up booths and marketing, PR, livestream sales, logistics management and customer care to optimise both costs and sales efficiency.

In addition, to ensure long-term development, organising training for the business's own e-commerce operations team is also an important part of the programme.

In the near future, the Centre for Information and Digital Technology expects to deploy the Flagship Store on the e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada./.