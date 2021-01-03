Business Stock market hits records in COVID-19 year on rising optimism Vietnam’s stock market has posted record highs as the Government’s stimulus measures and good control of the coronavirus outbreak are turbo-charging the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic, according to insiders.

Business Prompt action needed to seize opportunities, navigate challenges under RCEP The recently-signed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) presents both opportunities and challenges to Vietnamese businesses, making prompt action crucial to address existing weaknesses and capitalise on deal-generated advantages.

Business Six Vietnamese firms attends Algeria’s virtual int’l agricultural expo Six Vietnamese firms are among exhibitors at a virtual international agricultural expo in Algeria held by Andalus Trade, Show, Exhibits and Events (Andalus Tsee) from January 1 – 31.

Business Banks to stop issuing magnetic strip cards in three months Vietnamese banks will only be allowed to issue chip cards from March 31, 2021, according to a State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) draft circular.