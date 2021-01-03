Construction of Long Thanh airport to begin on January 5
Long Thanh International Airport perspective (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) plans to start work on the first detail of the Long Thanh International Airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai on January 5.
Specifically, the ACV, the investor of the third component project of Long Thanh airport’s first stage, will begin the construction of the project with bomb and mine clearance in Long Thanh district.
The corporation said earlier that it would invest nearly 100 trillion VND (4.3 billion USD) in the third component project.
Of the total capital, more than 36.1 trillion VND will be sourced from ACV and the remainder from loans and other legitimate sources.
The airport will be built in three phases over three decades, and is expected to become the country’s largest airport.
In the first phase, one runway with a length of 4,000m, taxiways, an apron, and a passenger terminal with other auxiliary works sprawling 373,000 sq.m will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year.
The airport is expected to have four runways, four passenger terminals, and other auxiliary works to ensure a capacity of 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo a year by 2040.
Covering a total area of more than 5,580ha, the airport will straddle six communes in Long Thanh district. It is expected to cost 336.63 trillion VND, with the first phase needing over 109 trillion VND.
Around 4,800 households and 26 organisations are expected to be relocated to make way for it.
Located 40km to the east of Ho Chi Minh City, the Long Thanh airport is expected to relieve overloading at Tan Son Nhat international airport in the city, now the country’s largest airport./.