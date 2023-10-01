Videos Developing sea-based aquaculture in Ninh Thuan Ninh Thuan province has a coastline of over 100 km and boasts a diverse system of lagoons and bays. Taking advantage of its topography, local fishermen are investing in aquaculture with high economic value and doing so in a sustainable manner.

Business September CPI in HCM City picks up 0.56% month on month The September CPI in Ho Chi Minh City increased by 0.56% from August, with rises seen in the prices of eight out of 11 groups of commodities used to calculate the index.

Business More efforts needed to achieve economic growth targets: official The national economy still faces many challenges both at home and abroad, requiring greater efforts to achieve economic growth targets for 2023, said Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong.