ASEAN ASEAN reaffirms commitment to support UN peacebuilding efforts The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is committed to strengthening its engagement and cooperation with dialogue and external partners, including through existing ASEAN-led mechanisms, in promoting peace, stability, security and development, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has said on behalf of the ASEAN.

World Thailand reveals plan to raise tourism revenue The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revealed a plan to boost its revenue from foreign tourists and the “Thais Travelling in Thailand” campaign.

ASEAN Thai exporters concerned about price hikes after India’s rice export ban Thai rice exporters are concerned about India's announcement that it will ban the export of non-basmati white rice with immediate effect, saying the move could potentially impact Thailand's rice industry, leading to a possible 10% increase in domestic prices.

ASEAN Vietnam, Malaysia play indispensable role in ASEAN: Malaysian expert Both Vietnam and Malaysia play an important and indispensable role in ASEAN, including in the fields of economy, diplomacy and security, said Collins Chong Yew Keat, an expert on policy and foreign affairs at the University of Malaya, Malaysia.