Business Fruit, vegetable exports see green shoots, targeting 7 billion USD Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports in the first two months of this year surged 38% to about 749.7 million USD, which is expected to peak at nearly 7 billion USD this year.

Business Chinese daily affirms attractiveness of Vietnam’s investment environment The International Business Daily, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, recently posted an article highly valuing Vietnam’s investment and business environment, especially its efforts in and results of attracting foreign investment in recent times and future prospects.

Business HCM City works on facilitating foreign capital influx Ho Chi Minh City authorities have freshly assigned tasks of stimulating foreign investment attraction, with the municipal Department of Information and Communications asked to suggest measures drawing tech firms into local software and semiconductors sectors.

Videos Argentinian newspaper indicates Vietnam’s positive growth prospect Vietnam will top the world’s asset growth in the next ten years, according to Infobae, a renowned newspaper in Argentina.