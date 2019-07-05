At the press conference on July 5

(Photo: infonet.vn)

The Vietnam Youth Union’s Supporting Centre for Youth’s Startup in collaboration with the Israeli Embassy in Vietnam organised the Startup Hunt contest from July 5 to August 29 to promote startup and innovation in tourism.At the press conference held in Hanoi on July 5, Vice President of the Vietnam Youth’s Union Nguyen Thi Thu Van said that the contest responds to the youth startup scheme during 2019-2022 to encourage initiatives for local tourism development, while luring public attraction to the youths’ innovation in the tourism sector.Twenty best individuals or groups selected to the semi-final round will receive consultancy to complete their products in two weeks before sending to the organising board via Youtube links. After that, five most excellent initiatives will enter the finale, which will take place on August 28-29.The champion will receive 200 million VND (8,585 USD) in cash, and have a chance to study startup models in Israel.The organising board will present one second prize, one third prize, and two consolidation prizes, each worth 100 million VND, 50 million VND and 10 million VND, respectively.-VNA