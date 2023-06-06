Politics NA to start question-and-answer session on June 6 The 15th National Assembly will continue its fifth plenum with a question-and-answer session on June 6, which will be broadcast live on the Vietnam Television, radio The Voice of Vietnam and the National Assembly TV.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest June 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Australian PM’s Vietnam visit a success: researcher Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, a researcher at the Centre for Policy Futures under the University of Queensland in Australia, has noted that the freshly-concluded visit to Vietnam by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was a success, as reflected through the agreements reached by the two sides on both bilateral and multilateral issues.

Politics Vietnam attaches great importance to ties with US: President President Vo Van Thuong hosted US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on June 5, during which the State leader affirmed the importance that Vietnam attaches to cooperation between the two countries, describing the US as one of the leading partners of Vietnam.