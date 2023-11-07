Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Over 209.15 trillion VND (over 8.61 billion USD) was raised from the issuance of corporate bonds in the first 10 months of 2023, according to data compiled by the Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA) from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) and the State Securities Commission (SSC).



There were 25 initial public offerings with a total value of nearly 23.77 trillion VND in the period, accounting for 11.4% of the total value, and 171 private placements worth 185.38 trillion VND, or 88.6%.



The banking sector was the largest issuer, with a total issuance value of 99.02 trillion VND, equivalent to 47.3%, followed by the real estate sector with 68.25 trillion VND, or nearly 32.6%.



In October alone, the total value of issued corporate bonds reached 20.82 trillion VND (over 857.5 million USD), up 50% compared to the previous month.



The VBMA reported that companies bought back corporate bonds totaling 13.64 trillion VND in October, down 17.4% year-on-year.



For the remaining months of this year, the total value of bonds reaching maturity will be 41 trillion VND./.