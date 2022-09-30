Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Cotton Day Vietnam 2022, themed “Partner for Prosperity”, will return to Ho Chi Minh City on October 4 to provide networking opportunities for domestic and foreign firms in the garment supply chain.



The Vietnam Textile & Apparel Association (VITAS) and Cotton USA held a press conference on September 30 to announce the event, saying that it will also bring solutions to sustainable development and origin tracing for Vietnamese apparel firms.



Fashion products using US cotton from domestic fashion brands like John Henry, Routine, Modern Humans will also be launched.



Leading experts from Cotton USA and US apparel companies are due to provide insightful information about the global and US cotton market.



VITAS Chairman Vu Duc Giang said new opportunities and challenges in early 2022 have forced businesses to adopt new technology in their quest to conquer the global market. In particular, origin tracing technology has also prompted them to make changes to strengthen consumer trust in Vietnamese products./.