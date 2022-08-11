Countries, major groups seek investment opportunities in Da Nang
Major groups and countries worldwide want to invest in the central city of Da Nang as the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, who is also Chairman of the National Border Committee, said on August 11.
This provides an opportunity for the city to seek important partners, establish in-depth relations, promote economic and cultural development, and strengthen international cooperation in personnel training and equipment supplies, Vu told Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang during their working session in Da Nang.
According to the Deputy Minister, Da Nang has closely coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and central agencies to successfully organise multiple international events.
It has also joined efforts to protect Vietnam’s sovereignty over its sea and islands, especially Hoang Sa island district of Da Nang city, he said, noting that the National Border Committee will continue to support Da Nang in this regard through training courses.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also further assist the city to seek partners and attract foreign investors, Vu noted.
For his part, Quang stressed Da Nang always regards economic and cultural diplomacy and the protection of sea and island sovereignty a key task.
Da Nang has set up friendship and cooperation relations with 46 localities in 21 countries and territories, with hundreds of agreements signed, he said./.