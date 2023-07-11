At the event (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Ambassador Vu Ho, Acting Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, led a Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) and the meeting of the Executive Committee of the ASEAN Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ) Commission in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 10.

Ho actively shared Vietnam's stances on various issues of shared concern and priority in the region, and proposed solutions and initiatives to promote cooperation while ensuring the consensus principles of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He informed delegates that Vietnam, in its role as Coordinator for ASEAN-Republic of Korea relations, will hold the ASEAN-RoK Day at the end of 2023 to enhance the strategic partnership and comprehensive cooperation between the two sides.

Held before the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-56), the ASEAN SOM conducted a comprehensive review of over 20 activities involving foreign ministers within the frameworks of ASEAN, ASEAN 1, ASEAN 3, East Asia Summit (EAS), and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). Participating countries pledged to support and make active contributions to the overall success of the meetings, thereby reaffirming the images and reputation of ASEAN.

They also engaged in discussions to finalise various documents, including the Joint Communiqué of AMM-56, a report on the progress of ASEAN's cooperation with its partners, and several other important joint statements.

Officials mulled over important issues revolving around ASEAN's strategic priorities, including a roadmap for building the ASEAN Community by 2045, enhancing relations with partners, strengthening ASEAN's economic and financial resilience amid current risks and uncertainties, promoting new growth drivers, and reflecting on the experience in responding to and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the meeting of the SEANWFZ Executive Committee, countries reviewed the progress of the implementation of the SEANWFZ Treaty Plan of Action for the 2023-2027 period. They highly evaluated the establishment of working groups to enhance ASEAN's capacity in responding to nuclear and radiation incidents, as well as efforts to strengthen nuclear security and safety capabilities.

The meeting unanimously agreed to promote ASEAN's cooperation with its partners and continue discussions to seek solutions regarding the accession of nuclear weapon states to the SEANWFZ Protocol.



As scheduled on July 11 morning, ASEAN foreign ministers will join the first activities within the framework of AMM-56 and related meetings, including the Meeting of the SEANWFZ Commission and the dialogue with representatives of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR)./.