Business Vietnam records 4.7 billion USD trade surplus with UK over 12 months Vietnam Nam enjoyed a trade surplus of 3.9 billion pounds (over 4.7 billion USD) in the four quarters to the end of March 2022, up nearly 22% over the same period to 2021, reported the UK’s Department for International Trade.

Business Enterprises, workers in non-State, FDI sectors rise rapidly The number of enterprises and employees working in the non-State and FDI sectors increased rapidly, whereas that of the State sector fell markedly.

Business Vietnam’s exports to Australia face slow quarantine Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the delay in customs clearance of Vietnamese goods exported to Australia, especially at the quarantine stage, has become serious, mainly in the two states of New South Wales and Victoria.

Business Sunwah Group Chairman optimistic about Vietnam’s future Dr Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Hong Kong-based Sunwah Group, has expressed his optimism about Vietnam’s future, saying the country has recovered “very quickly” after the COVID-19 pandemic was controlled and is one of the best performers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in this regard.