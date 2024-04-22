COVID-19 case number in Thailand surges after Songkran festival
Bangkok (VNA) – The number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand has increased after Songkran celebrations as the JN.1 strain remains dominant in the country, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) of Thailand.
There were 1,004 new reported COVID-19 inpatients, a daily average of 143 new cases, and three deaths in the week ending April 20, DDC Director-General Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn was quoted by local media as saying.
The deceased were in the risk group covering elderly people, those with chronic diseases, and pregnant women.
Besides many parties and gatherings during Songkran festivities, Dr. Thongchai said COVID-19 inpatient cases rose because patients mostly showed mild symptoms similar to flu and were unaware of their infection, and therefore did not isolate themselves.
The JN.1 subvariant of COVID-19's Omicron variant is still the dominant strain in Thailand.
Since the first case of the JN.1 strain was confirmed in Thailand late last year, there are no indicators that it will cause more severe symptoms than the Omicron variant, Dr. Thongchai said, citing Department of Medical Sciences data.
Those infected with the JN.1 strain will have symptoms similar to those of ordinary respiratory illnesses, such as fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headaches, and a runny nose, the DDC head added./.
