World Malaysia sees increased number of young millionaires The number of young millionaires in Malaysia is on the rise, with a 75% increase in millionaires aged 30 and under recorded in 2022.

World Thai government targets 20 million jobs from “soft power” project The Thai government will kick off its One Family One Soft Power (OFOS) project in June, aiming to create 20 million jobs with a minimum annual salary of 200,000 THB (about 5,400 USD), a senior official has said.

World Thailand, Laos cooperate in treating children with heart problems Thai and Lao doctors have been implementing a medical initiative to save children and young people who suffer from heart-related diseases.

World Thai localities forecast to face extreme heat Headaches, constipation and muscle cramps are the top three illnesses people in Thailand suffer from during summer, according to Thailand’s Department of Health.