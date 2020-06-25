ASEAN Research urges ASEAN countries to adjust tax policies The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR), in coordination with Oxfam, Prakarsa, Tax and Fiscal Justice Asia (TAFJA) and Vietnam Tax Justice Alliance (VATJ), on June 25 announced research outcomes on the case of corporate tax incentives in the ASEAN towards sustainable tax policies in the ASEAN Region.

Sci-Tech ASEAN - Japan cyber security drill held The 2020 ASEAN - Japan drill on trans-national cyber security took place online and offline on June 25 with the participation of the ten ASEAN member countries and Japan.

World ASEAN Secretary General lauds Vietnam’s leadership ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi has spoken highly of Vietnam’s capacity in its role as ASEAN Chair.