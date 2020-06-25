COVID-19 cases climb to over 50,000 in Indonesia
Indonesia recorded an additional 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 on June 25, pushing the country’s total to 50,187, while the number of fatalities increased to 2,620.
Indonesia recorded an additional 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 on June 25, pushing the country's total to 50,187, while the number of fatalities increased to 2,620.
Infections continue to rise while the Indonesian Government allowed businesses to resume operation amid rising economic pressure.
Offices, restaurants and shopping malls have been permitted to open but with only 50 percent of capacity. Public transport has also resumed.
The Government plans to deploy 340,000 security personnel to ensure social distancing measures are observed.
Indonesia saw a 2.9 percent economic growth in the first quarter, the lowest for the past two decades. The World Bank forecast a zero percent economic growth for the country this year, while the Asian Development Bank projected a minus 1 percent growth, the lowest since the Asian financial crisis in 1998.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 33,069 after 778 more infections were confirmed on June 25. A total of 8,910 patients have recovered while fatalities increased to 1,212./.
