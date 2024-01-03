World Indonesia welcomes over 10.4 million foreign tourists in 11 months Indonesia received over 10.4 million foreign tourists in the first 11 months of 2023, marking a 110.8% increase compared to the same period in 2022, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) announced on January 2.

World Thailand promotes debt rescheduling for SMEs Thailand has kicked off a debt suspension and relief programme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as part of the government's commitment to address the problem.

World Thailand eyes creation of 200,000 jobs in new EEC zone The Thai government projects that some 200,000 jobs worth 1.2 trillion THB (35.03 trillion USD) will be created during the development process of the Business Centre and Liveable Smart City within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

World Singapore upbeat about economic growth in 2024 Singapore's economy grew by 1.2% last year, avoiding a recession amid a global economic slowdown stemming from high interest rates, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on January 2.