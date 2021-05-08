World Vietnam attends UNSC meeting on protection of children amid COVID-19, armed conflicts Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, on May 7 attended the UN Security Council (UNSC)'s Arria-formula meeting on the impact of COVID-19 on violations against children in situations of armed conflict.

World Vietnamese in Laos join hands in COVID-19 fight After learning about a number of Vietnamese in Laos getting infected with COVID-19, the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane has taken a range of measures to support the Vietnamese community in the country.

World EU-ASEAN Strategic Partnership Blue Book 2021 launched The EU Mission to ASEAN and the ASEAN Secretariat on May 7 held the launch of the EU-ASEAN Strategic Partnership Blue Book 2021 on the occasion of the Week celebrating the EU Day (May 9).

World Phnom Penh, Vientiane appreciate HCM City’s initiative to hold online meeting Governors of Phnom Penh and Vientiane on May 7 spoke highly of Ho Chi Minh City’s initiative to organize an online discussion between leaders of the three major cities of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam to share experience in the COVID-19 fight.