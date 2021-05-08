COVID-19 continues spreading in Cambodia, reducing in Laos
Checking people's body temperature at a market in Phnom Penh (Photo: AFP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Health on May 8 reported 538 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections so far to 18,717, including 7,340 recoveries.
Prime Minister Hun Sen on the same day called on landlords to be sympathetic to tenants who are late or unable to pay their rent due to lockdown restrictions retained in high-risk zones.
According to local media, PM Hun Sen said some landlords had reportedly forced their tenants to pay rent.
The Cambodian PM also called on the Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority and Electricite du Cambodge to not charge workers for utilities.
Lockdown was lifted in Phnom Penh and Ta Khmao on May 6, but a number of business facilities had yet to resume operation.
On May 5, the Phom Penh administration issued a set of detailed guidelines for the seven days to May 12.
Individuals in red zones must remain in their residence except for “essential travel”, while those in orange zones can travel to “necessary work”. Travel will be permitted in yellow zones and most businesses will be allowed to reopen.
However, the current 8pm-3am curfew will remain in effect for yellow and orange zones.
Six of the capital’s 14 districts contain red zones – Prampi Makara, Tuol Kork, Meanchey, Russey Keo, Por Sen Chey and Chbar Ampov.
Another six districts have no orange zones – Chamkarmon, Daun Penh, Prampi Makara, Sen Sok, Chroy Changvar and Boeung Keng Kang.
As per the COVID-19 law, violators of travel or work restrictions face court or other administrative measures.
Meanwhile, in Laos, 28 new COVID-19 were reported in 6 out of 18 localities across the country, mostly in Vientiane (8) and Bokeo (12).
The Lao Government has decided to extend lockdown policy until May 20, while students will continue to stay home until May 20 at the earliest.
So far, Laos has reported 1,233 COVID-19 cases, including 150 recoveries./.