COVID-19: Malaysia disburses special aid packages, Cambodia vaccinates over 95 pct of adults
Vaccination in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Malaysia on September began paying out its Special COVID-19 Aid (BKC), while Cambodia has vaccinated over 95 percent of adults since its vaccination campaign started in February.
Funds amounting to 3.1 billion RM are designed for Malaysia's BKC payments, of which 1.1 billion RM have already be channeled to relevant banking institutions for the purpose.
Speaking at a recent meeting with the finance minister and commercial banks, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the aid package will benefit some 10 million people, focusing on the needy, the elderly, and the homeless.
He said the government would channel more assistance to the people starting next month.
Since the pandemic broke out in the nation in March 2020, the Malaysian Government has announced seven economic support packages worth 91 billion USD in total to support people and businesses.
Meanwhile, the Cambodian Health Ministry calculated that 9,571,313 out of the country's 10 million aged 18 and above have been given at lease one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 8,405,571 people in this group have been fully vaccinated with two doses./.