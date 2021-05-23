Society Vietnamese expats in Germany pin high hopes on new parliament Vietnamese expatriates in Germany commended the contributions by the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) to the national development, and pinned high hopes on the new parliament.

Society Vietnam’s elections attract int’l media coverage The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 on May 23 have attracted attention from international media.

Society Border guard forces of Vietnam, China, Laos meet to boost coordination The border guard forces of Vietnam, China, and Laos met at the countries’ border T-junction on May 22 to discuss border management and defence measures and launch a week-long joint border management programme.

Society Election Day – festive day of all people The election of deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels takes place every five years. This is an important political event of the whole country. Voters elect delegates to represent the will, aspirations and mastery of the people to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for a new term.