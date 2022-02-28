Business 7.5 million farming households to be connected to Postmart.vn The Vietnam Post Corporation (VNPOST) will cooperate with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Union (VFU) to support 7.5 million farming households to introduce free of charge their products in its e-commerce platform Postmart.vn in 2022.

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,140 VND/USD on February 28, down 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 25).

Business ACV wins Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has been honoured at Corporate Excellence Category at the 2022 Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards (APEA) held in Ho Chi Minh City under the theme “The Epitome of Success.”