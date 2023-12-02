Politics Vietnam, China coast guards conduct joint patrol The coast guards of Vietnam and China conducted a joint patrol from November 29 to December 1 on the waters adjacent to the demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin, contributing to strengthening peace, stability and the rule of law at sea.

Politics Vietnam General Confederation of Labour convenes 13th National Congress The 13th National Congress of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) for the 2023-2028 tenure opened in Hanoi on December 2, bringing together 1,100 delegates representing more than 11 million trade union members nationwide.

Politics VN calls on countries to continue multilateral approach to int’l migration The International Organisation of Migration (IOM) and countries across the globe should continue the cooperative and multilateral approach to address migration issues, with the IOM playing the central and leading role in strengthening global migration management, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.

Politics HCM City, China’s Guangxi province foster cooperation between people-elected agencies Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien on December 1 hosted a reception for visiting Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional People's Congress of China Fang Chunming.