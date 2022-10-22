At a meeting with CPC General Secretary Lautaro Carmona (Photo: VNA)

Santiago (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac paid a working trip to Chile from October 19-22.



During the visit, Trac, who is also permanent deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption and permanent deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Chile (CPC) Lautaro Carmona.



He also held working sessions with Minister and Chief of the Cabinet of the Presidency Ana Lya Uriarte; Minister of National Defence Maya Fernández Allende; Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Ximena Fuentes; Undersecretary of Justice Jaime Gajardo; member of the CPC's Politburo, member of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile and President of the Chile-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Karol Cariola.



During the meetings, Trac affirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; multilateralisation and diversification of external relations; active and proactive global integration, building a comprehensive and modern diplomatic sector on the back of the collective strength of three pillars, namely Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy.

Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Phan Dinh Trac (R) meets Minister of National Defence Maya Fernández Allende (Photo: VNA)

He expressed his belief that traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Chile will keep growing for the interests of the two countries and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world at large.



The Chilean leaders believed that the visit will further promote the friendship and cooperation between the CPV and political parties in the ruling left-wing coalition in Chile, between the two States, Governments and peoples.



Leaders of Chilean political parties and Government agencies outlined specific measures to further boost bilateral ties, particularly in economy, trade and investment, as well as relations with the CPV in the near future.



Both sides pledged to enhance the exchange of delegations at all levels, maintain bilateral consultation mechanisms, jointly propose measures to lift two-way trade, promote cultural and people-to-people exchange to bring bilateral ties to a new development period.



Following the Chile visit, the Vietnamese delegation will pay a working trip to Argentina./.